A New Jersey man who was found with apparent blood on his clothing as his home was on fire was charged in his mother's killing, law enforcement officials said. Police received a call about a fire at a home on Chestnut Hill Drive East in Denville after 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Anthony Citro outside the home in what appeared to be blood-stained clothing.