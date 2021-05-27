Reflections of Nature

An interior courtyard garden, two rooftop terraces and walls of glass connect this custom home to the great outdoors. Manon and Gaétan Bélanger love city life. But with their adult daughters, Gabrielle and Charlotte, out of the nest, their 3,500-square-foot custom home in Montreal’s popular Mont-Royal plateau area had outgrown them. “It had become too big,” says Manon, an interior designer. So they found a vacant but tiny 25-by-65-foot lot in Rosemont – the plateau’s next-door neighbour – and started from scratch, again. They called in Henri Cleinge, architect of the couple’s former house, to design the new home’s shell, and Manon created the interior. To take full advantage of the small lot, they opted for a three-storey duplex, selling off the main-floor unit and leaving them with a more manageable 2,200-square-foot apartment. “Here, unlike our previous home, we decided to occupy the second and third floors, so that we have more light in height,” says Manon.