More Images from Upcoming ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’ Released Today

By Margaret
nerdsandbeyond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman is really going to have his hands full in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One coming out this summer!. Warner Bros. Animation and DC have released more exciting images from the upcoming feature-length animation. And it’s up to Batman, Police Captain James Gordon, and District Attorney Harvey Dent to decipher the clues and find the true criminal mastermind among these potential Holiday Killer suspects:

