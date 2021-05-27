More Images from Upcoming ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One’ Released Today

Some new promo images of The Batman have revealed a fresh look at Robert Pattinson’s version of the hero and his Batmobile. Fans are hungry for any new information about Matt Reeves’ take on The Caped Crusader. There’s been a slow trickle of details, but that pace is ramping up. Promotional material and toys usually can tell you a lot about an upcoming project. (Although, you shouldn’t bet on a one-to-one experience as based on those Avengers: Endgame toys with classic Thor and some other differences. Nothing is for certain.) That Batmobile is looking very good. Pattinson’s BatSuit is borrowing elements from all over the Batman ethos. It should make you excited if you love a bunch of the different eras for the characters.