Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband of almost nine years, Aaron, posed for photos with tattoos that read each other’s names for ink master Doctor Woo’s Instagram. Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, are permanently marking their love for each other in the form of tattoos! The Fifty Shades of Grey director and the actor decided to have their first names inked on their shoulder and chest areas and showed off the end result on the tattoo artist, Doctor Woo‘s Instagram page. The loving wife is standing in front of her hubby in the close-up pics, which were posted on June 1, and his name, “Aaron” is newly tattooed in cursive letters right on her collarbone.