NHL

Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card Auctions for $3.75M, Sets Record for Hockey Card

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Gretzky remains "The Great One" long after his retirement from the NHL. According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Heritage Auctions sold a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card—rated a Gem Mint 10 by PSA—for $3.75 million, the highest price ever for a single hockey card. The figure was more than double the previous mark ($1.29 million), with the latter sale also centered around the O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie.

