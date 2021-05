Michael Watkins of Raleigh spent six months in prison for felony breaking and entering in 1988 and the next three decades getting his life on track. “I was released from prison in March of 1989 with the hopes of getting great opportunities in Raleigh,” he remembered. Instead, Watkins was homeless for 20 years and worked a series of low-wage jobs before earning a bachelor’s degree last year at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., (above). He’s now enrolled in graduate school and in January landed a new job with an Oregon-based nonprofit.