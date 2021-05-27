A better equation: New pandemic data supports acceleration rather than remediation to make up for COVID learning loss
As educators plan how they will address lost student learning during the next school year, they should forgo the traditional remedy of remediation in favor of a strategy known as acceleration, a new report recommends. The analysis was performed by TNTP, formerly known as The New Teacher Project, and the nonprofit Zearn, whose online math platform is used by one in four elementary students nationwide.laschoolreport.com