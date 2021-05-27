newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch: The new trailer for M Night Shyamalan’s beachside thriller ‘Old’ is here

By chelsea brimstin
indie88.com
 4 days ago

The new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s forthcoming beachside thriller, Old, is here. Starring Gael García Bernal and Vicky Krieps, the movie revolves a round a family who finds what appears to be the perfect getaway on a secluded beach until the travellers discover that time functions far differently on this sandy vacation.

indie88.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Gael García Bernal
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Trailer#Movie Theatres#Clip#Night Time#Beachside Thriller#Vacation#Discover#Beachgoers#Travellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Edgar Wright Teases Psychological Thriller ‘Last Night In Soho’ Ahead Of Tuesday’s Trailer

While it may have seemed easy at one point to predict Edgar Wright’s career trajectory, now it’s not so simple. With films as varied as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver, Wright has proven himself one of the most versatile directors around. And now with Last Night in Soho he’s giving us something completely different from the rest: a psychological thriller.
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ — watch the creepy full trailer

After sharing a very short teaser yesterday, filmmaker Edgar Wright has shared the full trailer for his new feature, Last Night in Soho. This is a departure for Wright, whose previous films include the three great comedies with Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End), the fantastic adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, and 2017's music-filled crime film Baby Driver. It's a psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie as a fashion student who is mysteriously sent back in time to 1965 London and encounters -- or perhaps inhabits -- her idol, a "dazzling wannabe singer" played by The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. But as the official synopsis, reads, "1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences." Or as the official tagline says, "When the past lets you in, the truth will come out."
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Watch the new trailer for ‘Crow’

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions jacket Tom Hardy wears in the new trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” isn’t the only connection the city has to movies adapted from comics this past week. The trailer for “Crow” -- the most recent interpretation of Detroit-native James O’Barr’s graphic novel --...
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Check Out Latest Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD

Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for the chilling, mysterious new thriller from visionary filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, OLD. Make sure you check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. It’s only a matter of time…. This summer, visionary filmmaker M Night...
MoviesSFGate

London's Swinging Sixties Turn Sinister in New 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer

An aspiring fashion designer finds herself trapped in a time-loop in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, set to arrive October 22nd. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to pursue fashion design, but soon finds herself...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN

Werewolves Within is the latest film from Josh Ruben and, after recently being acquired by IFC Films, we have a look at the brand new trailer! For those who missed it, here's the previous acquisition announcement:. IFC Films announced today that it is acquiring North American rights to WEREWOLVES WITHIN...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gael García Bernal joins M. Night Shyamalan in a terrifying film about aging

M. Night Shyamalan is known for being one of the contemporary directors who has best known how to articulate the timing of the psychological thriller. This genre is once one of the most attractive, but one of the most difficult to portray, since it is necessary to create the suspense very well in each of the scenes. And the filmmaker has been able to do it without problems. Sixth Sense, The Village, Signs and Fragmented these are just some of the films with which he has won over the public.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie

SelfMadeHero, the UK's leading independent graphic novel publisher, has revealed that their graphic novel Sandcastle is the inspiration for M. Night Shyamalan's major new feature film, Old. He said: "Sandcastle truly inspired my film Old. It is a profound mystery sci-fi graphic novel that is illustrated so beautifully and with such humanity. Its theme of ageing had me thinking about my parents and children and how quickly it all goes by. From the moment I read this, I was changed."
Moviestheubj.com

The New Jungle Cruise Trailer Is Out, Watch Here

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise goes hard on the activity for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s surprisingly realistic experience. Coordinated by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise was initially expected to open in performance centers the previous summer. As has occurred with each significant film once booked for 2020, it was knock to 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. That wouldn’t be the solitary change managed to Jungle Cruise, notwithstanding, as the film is additionally now scheduled to debut in theaters and on Disney+’s Premier Access stage this July.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #5 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

This superhero drama, Sleight, is making a comeback on Netflix, and we can see why. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because Sleight originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters one year later. The film just recently claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, ranking at number five behind The Woman in the Window, I Am All Girls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Jungle Beat: The Movie.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Shyamalan’s new horror movie Time presents its chilling new trailer

Weather (Old), the new horror film from the famous filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, presents a chilling new trailer alongside Universal Pictures, further confirming its premiere date and showing its haunting official poster. Thus, this new film by the director specializing in thrillers from horror and science fiction is scheduled to premiere in theaters next July 23, 2021. Inspired by the comic Sandcastle, we already know its official synopsis.
Moviesstartattle.com

Old (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, M. Night Shyamalan

Old is a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Startattle.com – Old movie. This American psychological...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

M. Night Shyamalan: The Complicated Rebirth of an Auteur in the 2010s

“I don’t care about the box office. I care about the connection. I want it to be a phenomenon – a cultural phenomenon, where the audience feels some connection to this place, these people, and what was being said here. That’s Jaws, E.T, The Exorcist. All those movies. They just connected.”