NICE Launches Enlighten AI Routing to improve CX
NICE has launched NICE Enlighten AI Routing to enable hyper-personalized, next-gen experiences in real time. Powered by data from NICE Enlighten AI and infused with customer available data sources, NICE Enlighten AI Routing understands the holistic CX needs of the customer and identifies the attributes to match the customer with the optimal agent in real time. This enables interactions to become more engaging, efficient, and profitable.www.kmworld.com