Shaker Heights Native Wins Ohio’s 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery

Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 3 days ago
Everybody that has gotten fully vaccinated was glued to the television to wait for lottery results to come on yesterday to see if they won $1 million dollars after being entered in a lottery that didn’t require you to go out to purchase a lottery ticket, you only had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you were like me, your first reaction when you seen the name (Abbigail Bugenske) was ‘DANG!!’, then your next thought was where is Silverton? If you asked those questions you weren’t the winner, however Abbigail Bugenske was and she lives Silverton in Hamilton County near Cincinnati however it turns out Abbigail Bugenske is originally from Shaker Heights, graduating from the high school in 2016, which makes her our home girl.

