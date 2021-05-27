Cancel
Macron admits France is responsible for the genocide

By Editorial Policy
magazinebuzz.com
 9 days ago

“I stand by your side with humility and respect, and I have come here to acknowledge our responsibility,” Macron said at a memorial service for victims of the genocide in Kigali. The French hope the visit will ease the long-standing diplomatic tensions that arose over France’s actions during the genocide.

