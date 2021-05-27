Women’s Pro Football Team Hosts Final Regular Season Home Game
El Paso's first professional football team, the Sun City Stealth, are getting ready to hit the field in their final regular season home game this weekend. Coming off the first win in franchise herstory, a 60-6 win over the Rio Grande Heat (0-2), the Sun City Stealth (1-2) are looking to keep the momentum going on May 29th when they will play host to the Arizona Outcasts as they are fighting for positioning for a spot in the upcoming Women's Football Alliance Playoffs.krod.com