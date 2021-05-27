Women’s Pro Football Team Hosts Final Regular Season Home Game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR’s debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history. Elliott, the defending series champion, won for the first time this year and the sixth time on a road course. He has won five of the last six road races. He also earned his 12th career victory, No. 800 for Chevrolet and No. 268 for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for most victories. The race was called while under a red flag in Lap 54 of 68 because of poor visibility and standing water. Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, was second.