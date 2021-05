The ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND in 1970 was on the brink of superstardom. They had only been together for 11 months when promoter Bill Graham, who had booked them in San Francisco and New York, invited them back to the Fillmore East on a triple bill with Grateful Dead and Love. And fortunately for us, the Dead’s soundman Owsley “Bear” Stanley had his tapes rolling. Now, the seven-song original compilation is being re-issued with two extra CDs containing all the mastered but unedited source material. Previously only available directly from the Owsley Stanley Foundation, this deluxe version lets you listen to the band rock on until Bear ran out of tape, and will be available on all platforms on June 18 (Orchard Distribution).