Listen: IDLES share raucous cover of Gang Of Four’s ‘Damaged Goods’

By chelsea brimstin
indie88.com
 3 days ago

After covering Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs,” IDLES have released a raucous cover of Gang Of Four’s “Damaged Goods.”. The rowdy reworking of the anti-capitalist anthem was recorded for The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four, a covers album paying tribute to guitarist Andy Gill, who passed away last year. Staying pretty true to the original tune, frontman Joe Talbot’s raspy, aggressive vocals make it even more anthemic.

