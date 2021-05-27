Individuals needing ID verification get time-saving aid

Houston Credit Repair expert, Vanessa Perry explains how to get an accurate credit score on the latest Ask Impeccable Episode below. Many websites advertise “free credit check” or a “free credit report”, these are not accurate scoring systems. Some of these websites are on banking apps, but they are all third party. Many third party consumer sites advertise as a resource to check consumer credit, but their resources are for educational purposes only. They will have a small box that explains that the scores and data may not be accurate. Even the credit bureau websites use a third party scoring system! Credit cards offer third party scoring as well that can be anywhere from 20-200 points off with no rhyme or reason on their scoring simulation. These credit card sites are also only used for educational use and could be considered a fictitious score based on the lack of validity.