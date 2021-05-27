Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Individuals needing ID verification get time-saving aid

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 8 days ago

Thousands of individuals with pending identity verification issues on their unemployment claims will have those resolved this week as part of the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s (LWC) partnership with federally certified identity verification provider ID.me. LWC’s partnership with ID.me has expanded to include claims filed prior to May 5 that still...

www.raynetoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Identification Documents#Photo Identification#Federal Assistance#Identity Documents#Lwc#Hire#Data#Id Verification#Call Center Assistance#Thin Credit Files#Claimants#Federal Regulations#Weekly Benefits#Review#Credit History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Marketsthepaypers.com

ITCS Trade to use iDenfy service for ID verification

ITCS Trade, a Kazakhastan-based fintech, has selected iDenfy to help them with ID verification solutions for new customers signing up for the ITCS Trade trading platform. iDenfy provides fintech companies a dynamic compliant online identity verification service, that can be integrated into the partner platform. For ITCS Trade KYC and...
Personal Financeimore.com

Ireland credit unions add Apple Pay to current accounts

Credit Unions in Ireland that offer current accounts are adding Apple Pay support. It means customers will be able to add their debit cards to Apple Wallet and use them for payment. Credit unions in Ireland are adding Apple Pay support to current accounts, according to a new report today.
Economythepaypers.com

Veriff launches new Anti-Money Laundering compliance product

Veriff, a global identity verification provider, has released its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance product. The new solution aims to provide its customers with a full suite of tools to help them comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Identity verification, Politically Exposed Person (PEP) checks, adverse media screening, ongoing monitoring of persons and sanctions services help financial institutions to combat money laundering.
Worldcloudnewsmag.com

Nigerian banks commence charging their customers N6.98 for USSD transactions

Users of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services in Nigeria have started getting notice of N6.98 charges for each transaction session. This follows the agreement reached in March between the deposit money banks and the telecommunication firms after the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in a dispute about accumulated debts.
Credits & Loansaithority.com

Even Financial Partners With Figure to Add Blockchain-Enabled Personal Loan Products to Its Financial Services Marketplace

Even Financial, the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, has announced a new partnership with Figure to launch the company’s personal loan products on the Even platform. Leveraging machine learning and advanced data science, Even solves a significant pain point in financial services acquisition by seamlessly bridging financial institutions and channel partners via its industry-leading API and embeddable solutions.
California StateAmerican Banker

California's top financial regulator is stepping down

Manny Alvarez, the commissioner of California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, is leaving the agency. Alvarez told staff Friday that he plans to step down on June 18. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it will appoint Chief Deputy Commissioner Chris Shultz, who currently oversees the department's business operations, as acting commissioner. Shultz previously served as chief deputy director of California’s Department of Consumer Affairs.
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

Ally Bank Eliminates Overdraft Fees

This week, the online-only banking institution Ally Bank announced that it will no longer charge overdraft fees to its customers. This is good news for their current or would-be customers who worry about bouncing a check or putting a charge on their debit card that they don’t have enough money for.
Worldcryptonews.com

S Korean Regulator Holds ‘Significant’ Meeting with 20 Crypto Exchanges

The South Korean government finally appears to be ready to move to address criticism regarding its “inertia” over the formation of new crypto regulation. And to do so, it appears to have begun communicating directly with exchanges it believes stand a chance of meeting regulatory guidelines in time for a deadline in September this year.
Credits & LoansStamford Advocate

National Payday Loan Relief: A Trusted Financial Institution That Is Providing The Best Payday Loan Settlement As Part Of Their Payday Loan Help Program In This Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. National Payday Loan Relief is one of the United States' top loan relief companies that provide expert payday loan help programs to clients. They've been in the business of payday loan settlement for over twelve years, and they have numerous clients to attest to the success of their services. They boast of providing the best payday loan elimination programs for clients struggling with debt and aiming for financial freedom. National Payday Loan Relief is popularly known for its payday loan consolidation and payday loan relief programs. They also offer other services like debt management and mortgage refinancing.
Credits & Loansimpeccablecreditservices.com

Houston Credit Repair: Credit Scores

Houston Credit Repair expert, Vanessa Perry explains how to get an accurate credit score on the latest Ask Impeccable Episode below. Many websites advertise “free credit check” or a “free credit report”, these are not accurate scoring systems. Some of these websites are on banking apps, but they are all third party. Many third party consumer sites advertise as a resource to check consumer credit, but their resources are for educational purposes only. They will have a small box that explains that the scores and data may not be accurate. Even the credit bureau websites use a third party scoring system! Credit cards offer third party scoring as well that can be anywhere from 20-200 points off with no rhyme or reason on their scoring simulation. These credit card sites are also only used for educational use and could be considered a fictitious score based on the lack of validity.
Economycryptonews.com

New Crypto Tax Law Will Be Adopted in Autumn Says Russian Policy Chief

After a brief respite for the nation’s crypto community, regulators have resurfaced – and could serve up a fresh batch of legislative proposals aimed at policing the industry as soon as summer is done. After a relatively quiet few months, Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the State Duma Committee on...
Saint Clair County, ILNews-Democrat

Ransomware group that hacked St. Clair County says it stole 2.5 gigs of personal data

St. Clair County’s website is back online following an alleged ransomware attack that may have given a hacker group several gigabytes of sensitive data. A ransomware group calling itself Grief claimed it targeted the county along with several other organizations demanding payment in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Monero, according to several publications specializing in cybersecurity.
EconomyCoinDesk

UK Regulator FCA Extends Registration Deadline for Crypto Businesses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) extended the deadline for crypto businesses to register under its Temporary Registrations Regime (TRR) from July 9 to March 31 of next year. The U.K. financial watchdog is concerned that a "significantly high number" of crypto-asset businesses are not meeting its standards on anti-money laundering,...
MarketsBloomberg

Crypto Firms Failing to Meet FCA’s Money Laundering Regulations

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. The U.K. markets regulator says significant numbers of crypto firms are withdrawing applications to register with the watchdog after struggling to meet its anti-money laundering standards. “A significantly high number of businesses are not meeting the required standards under the Money Laundering Regulations...
Small Businessfinextra.com

Personetics integrates with Codat API

Codat, the API-based platform for business data, has announced its partnership with Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalisation and customer engagement solutions for the Financial Services industry. Serving over 100 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics’ AI analyses financial data in real-time. It understands customers’ financial behaviour in...
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Allied, Tyfone partner for real-time payments in digital banking

Digital bill payment services provider Allied Payment Network (Allied) has partnered with digital banking solutions provider Tyfone, according to the official press release. Tyfone will integrate Allied’s core-connected, real-time digital payment solutions into its digital banking platform to deliver faster money movement options. Consumers and small business using Tyfone’s digital banking platform can take advantage of Allied’s industry-first technology that allows them to make real-time payments from within their financial institution’s digital or mobile banking environment. Users can move funds immediately from their account to a biller or individual, and the instant nature of the payments also enables more accurate record-keeping and enhanced financial wellness.