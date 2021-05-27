newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Meet the Trail Correspondents: Season 3

By Jacob Deutsch
thetrek.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThru-hiking season is officially upon us. And for listeners of The Trek’s podcasts, you know what that means. We’re continuing onto season 3 of Trail Correspondents with an all-star team of contributors. Every other week, our crew of thru-hikers across the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, and Continental Divide Trail will report back on a range of topics, including their preparation, gear, diet, group dynamics, the emotional struggle, the adaptation of their bodies, and much more. This year’s season even features a new twist – all the hikers will be going SOBO.

thetrek.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Trail#Long Trail#Continental Divide Trail#Pacific Crest Trail#Catskill Mountains#Out For Season#Trek#Nogo#Spotify#Cdt#Cal Dobbs#Sobo Pct#Rutgers#Indigenous Peoples#Lost#East Tn#West Mountain Guide Co#Nysdec#Thru Hiking Season#Talented Storytellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Sports
Related
Lifestylethetrek.co

Let’s Talk Gear

Any section of the Appalachian Trail will require its own combination of gear, however a Southbound hike beginning in June will throw both humid days and chilly nights in my direction. In my final days of preparation, I have slimmed my gear list down to what I believe is the bare minimum, and we’ll surely see how my gear list holds up in the 100 mile wilderness. Below is a brief outline of the gear I will be carrying on my southbound hike of the Appalachian Trail.
Copper Harbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Copper Harbor mountain bike trails open early for summer season

COPPER HARBOR, MICH. -- Shred season is starting earlier than usual at Copper Harbor Trails, one of the Midwest’s most lauded singletrack mountain bike trail systems. The nearly 40-mile trail system located in the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula is now open to visitors and mountain bike enthusiasts ahead of its traditional Memorial Day weekend schedule, according to an announcement by the Copper Harbor Trails Club.
TravelGo Backpacking

Backpacking as Therapy: 10 Best Hiking Trails in the United States

There’s something magical about being surrounded by nature and the wilderness without a care in the world. Contemplating your journey, looking within yourself without distractions, and appreciating the serene beauty that nature provides. Backpacking provides a unique benefit to both your mental and physical well-being that few other activities can...
TravelGazette

Trail Ridge Road opens for season, timed entry into RMNP goes into effect

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) fully reopened for the season Friday afternoon to all hikers, bikers and drivers. Despite it's opening, officials are warning park-goers that the road could be icy this weekend due to snow melt and winter weather like conditions that could drop temperatures below freezing, according to a release from the park.
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Perfect Summer Day in Denali National Park

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. 62 Parks Traveler started with...
TravelWyoming Tribune Eagle

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens for the season

ESTES PARK, Colo. – Friday afternoon, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opened for the season. Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, visitors should be prepared for icy conditions. Winter weather is forecast for higher elevations later this holiday weekend. Park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly and are encouraged to call the park’s Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at 970-586-1222. Park staff will update the recorded line if the road status changes.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Havasu Falls: A Waterfall Wonder Hidden Deep Within The Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon is a must-see destination and at the top of countless bucket lists. The breathtaking views, incredible scenery, and amazing wildlife are just a few reasons why this canyon is one of the most iconic American landscapes. However, there is so much more to see and do than just what you may notice from the popular overlooks and to experience its true beauty, you’ve got to embark on a bit of an adventure.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

Experience Deep Backcountry on the Appalachian Trail’s 100-Mile Wilderness

Dotted with lean-tos and populated with thru-hikers, it’s rare for the Appalachian Trail to feel like true wilderness. But when you get far away from the trail towns and the hiker hostels, sometimes you start to feel the trail as it was decades ago. And nowhere is that more true than the 100-Mile Wilderness, the stretch of Maine woods that stands as the last challenge northbound thru-hikers have to overcome before reaching Baxter State Park and Katahdin.
TravelPosted by
WOKV

Party of 4? Your trail is ready. Busy parks try reservations

ST. HUBERTS, N.Y. — (AP) — Nick and Matthew Golebiewski climbed to the summit of Gothics mountain in the Adirondacks with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advanced reservations. The free reservation system went online recently to handle the fast-growing number of visitors to the privately owned...
LifestyleUnofficial Networks

Mammoth Mountain Ending Ski Season on Memorial Day

After a challenging season with multiple obstacles at Mammoth Mountain in California, the mountain announced they would be shutting down their ski operations on Memorial Day. The mountain faced many challenges this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced California to create some of the strongest ski resorts restrictions in the country, snowfall was well below average(only 244 inches overall at the base and 294 inches at the summit), and a drought-filled Spring caused the resort to close much earlier than usual. In some seasons, Mammoth can make it to late June, July, and even August. With a lack of snowfall, a summer run for this season wasn’t meant to be.
Hot Springs County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Solo hiker injured by bear on Beaver Ponds Trail today

Yellowstone National Park issued a news release this (Friday) morning that indicated a male, age 39, sustained injuries from a bear while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs. The incident occurred approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead that originates from the Old Gardiner Road. The male...
BicyclesPosted by
outsidemagazine

Tested: Pivot Trail 429 Mountain Bike

One of my regular mountain biking partners is my friend Bryan. Someone recently asked him, “What kind of mountain biker are you?” He responded, “I’m a trail rider.” Another person replied, “Aren’t all mountain bikers trail riders?”. Sure, in the most literal sense, we all ride trails. But I knew...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance commences summer trail work

The Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance on Thursday, May 20, hosted the first of an expanded calendar of events this summer that will include twilight trail work, mountain bike skills clinics and dig days. The nonprofit organization executed its first dig of the year at the B-Line trail in Breckenridge...
Roanoke, VARegister Citizen

'Mountain Goats' help keep the Appalachian Trail accessible

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Imagine hiking for an hour or two through the woods, up twisting switchbacks of a dusty footpath, straining body and mind against mountain slopes, then as the vegetation clears toward the top and a vista approaches, unexpectedly into view appear a trio of retirees, nicknamed the Mountain Goats, whittling away with hand tools at a big chunk of rock, and whistling as they work.
TravelSummit Daily News

Visitors urged to avoid muddy roads and trails as summer travel season begins in White River National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service will open the summer motorized and mountain bike travel season Friday, May 21, in White River National Forest. Forest Service spokesperson David Boyd said in a news release that some roads and trails might still be muddy or snowy in places and susceptible to damage if people drive or ride them. White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams added that some open gates could lead to roads that are wet and muddy.
Animalshorsenetwork.com

The 7 Horses You’ll Meet at a Trail Stable

Whether it’s our main riding pursuit, just something to change up your everyday routine, or a treat you only allow yourself on holidays, most horse riders have at one point been on a trail ride. And most of us have either a fond memory—or a memorable story—about a trail horse...
Books & Literaturelesliedinaberg.com

On the Trails

In his updated guide to Hiking & Backpacking Santa Barbara & Ventura (Wilderness Press, 2021, wildernesspress.com) Craig R. Carey provides nearly 100 of his personally tested routes for day trips, weekend excursions, and backcountry treks on the lush trails of the. Los Padres National Forest. The forest “has always been...