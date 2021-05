The following is from Lee Mielke, author of a dairy market column known as "Mielke Market Weekly." Rising milk prices spurred April milk output but also resulted in a drop in dairy cow culling from the previous month and year. The USDA's latest Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 257,500 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, down 44,700 head from March and 21,900, or 7.8 percent, below April 2020. Culling in the first four months of 2021 totaled 1.1 million head, down 29,700, or 2.6 percent, from the same period a year ago.