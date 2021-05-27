newsbreak-logo
New Poster and Trailer Released for Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

By Lynette
Cover picture for the articleGood Morning America has given us a sneak peek at the upcoming Jungle Cruise movie with a new poster and trailer. Inspired by the classic and ever popular Disneyland theme park attraction, the movie will follow skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) as they journey down the Amazon. Lily has engaged Frank and his dilapidated boat, La Quila, to help her find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing properties. Despite the beauty of their surroundings, they will face danger and supernatural forces which they must face to save mankind. Make sure you check out the trailer below!

