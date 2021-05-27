TDS Fiber Network Expansion Launching in Elkhorn, Wis.
May 26, 2021 – TDS Telecom’s (TDS®) fiber-optic network expansion project is well underway in Elkhorn, with service now available to the first addresses included in the new build areas. More than 470 additional area addresses can receive up to 1,000Mbps/1Gig internet, TV, and phone service as part of a project doubling the TDS fiber footprint in Elkhorn. Service launches will continue in phases in the coming months. When the project is complete, nearly 3,000 additional area addresses can access the faster speeds and competitive products.www.telecompetitor.com