Watch First Live Performance of “Happy Endings” by Mike Shinoda, iann dior, and UPSAHL on ‘See Us Unite for Change’ Special!

Cover picture for the article“Happy Endings” is the result of the collaboration between three outstanding artists, Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park/Fort Minor), iann dior, and UPSAHL, and is a fitting commentary on the feelings many have thinking about the events of 2020 in hindsight, and how they’ve carried over into this year. Initially released on Friday, February 19, the entirety of “Happy Endings” was created with social distancing measures in place, meaning the three artists involved never met in person throughout the writing, recording, production, or release process. In fact, the first time Shinoda, dior, and UPSAHL met each other in person was to record the first live performance of “Happy Endings” for the See Us Unite for Change Global Special, hosted by actor/comedian Ken Jeong. This live performance can be found on Mike Shinoda’s YouTube channel, and is available to watch below! Also you can stream “Happy Endings” as well, which is currently available on multiple platforms here.

