South Hadley, MA

Student leadership during a pandemic

 15 days ago

In an academic year upended by COVID-19, students still stepped forward to lead and serve the Mount Holyoke community in myriad ways. The annual Student Leadership and Service Awards. “It’s important to note in this past year and a half, we’ve experienced so much change and so many asks for...

