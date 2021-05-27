State Senate Passes Senator Sanders' Bills on Veteran Suicide and Elder Abuse
Senator James Sanders Jr. today saw two important pieces of his legislation unanimously pass the senate. The first bill (S5196B) requires the Office for the Aging to develop and provide elder abuse prevention training to train senior service centers and contractors in the detection and reporting of elder abuse in consultation with the Office of Children and Family Services. The second bill (S4093) establishes September twenty-second of each year as a day of commemoration known as Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day.www.nysenate.gov