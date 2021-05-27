Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

State Senate Passes Senator Sanders' Bills on Veteran Suicide and Elder Abuse

By James Sanders Jr.
nysenate.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator James Sanders Jr. today saw two important pieces of his legislation unanimously pass the senate. The first bill (S5196B) requires the Office for the Aging to develop and provide elder abuse prevention training to train senior service centers and contractors in the detection and reporting of elder abuse in consultation with the Office of Children and Family Services. The second bill (S4093) establishes September twenty-second of each year as a day of commemoration known as Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day.

www.nysenate.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Elder Abuse#Suicide#State Senator#Us Senator#Senator Sanders#The Senate#The Office For The Aging#S4093#Marine Corps Veteran#Veteran Suicide Awareness#Bills#Legislation#Prevention#Service Members#Commemoration#Senior Service Centers#Remembrance Day#Population#September Twenty Second
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

SALISBURY — Sen. Carl Ford, a Republican, has signed onto another set of bills aimed at modifying elections in North Carolina. Ford, a member of the Senate Redistricting and Elections committee, joined nearly 20 other Republicans in March to sponsor Senate Bill 326, the Election Integrity Act, which requires absentee ballots to be received by county boards of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked. Among other things, the bill also calls for absentee by mail ballot requests to be completed and received by the county boards of elections no later than 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday before the election. The bill would maintain current law that allows absentee by mail ballot requests and unfilled ballots to be sent no earlier than 60 days prior to a statewide general election in an even-numbered year and no earlier than 50 days in other elections.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate passes bill protecting athletes’ religious expression

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Schools and school sports regulators could no longer require advance waivers or otherwise restrict participants’ religious apparel unless it causes a “legitimate danger” for fellow competitors, under legislation approved by the Ohio Senate Wednesday. The measure was inspired by an Ohio teen disqualified from a cross-country...
Congress & Courtstechwire.net

Tech in the Mix as State Senate Passes Firefighting Bills

The California Senate has passed two bills authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd to address the growing wildfire threat through more advanced firefighting technology and by easing the path to wider use of prescribed fire. Senate Bill 109 would create the Office of Wildfire Technology Research and Development within the...
Politicsorchardparkbee.com

Senate Majority passes legislation to protect elder New Yorkers

State Sen. Sean Ryan and the Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation to support and protect the rights of elder New Yorkers. The package of legislation takes measures to protect seniors by establishing an elder abuse aftercare program, requiring elder abuse training for senior service providers and prohibiting termination of tenancy in certain senior housing facilities. “Elder abuse is a problem […]
Congress & Courtskaftanpost.com

Senate passes bill scrapping HND/BSc dichotomy

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to abolish the dichotomy between the Higher National Diploma certificate and the university degree holders in the country. The piece of legislation, sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, passed the third reading on the floor of the Senate at plenary. The Chairman, Senate...
Congress & Courtsconwaydailysun.com

Senate passes bill to continue providing rewards for whistleblowers

WASHINGTON — The Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation that U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) joined Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and others in introducing to preserve a whistleblower program that is in danger of being depleted due to its own success. The bipartisan CFTC Fund Management Act ensures that the Commodity...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California State Senate Unanimously Passes Bill by Senator Susan Rubio Making It Easier for Domestic Violence Victims to Obtain Protection Against Abusers

June 3, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA - The California State Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that will allow victims to file domestic violence restraining orders electronically as they seek protection from abusers. Senate Bill 538 will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic...
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

After Texas walkout, Sanders says Senate Dems must show the "same courage" by passing voting rights

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Applauding Texas Democrats for taking coordinated action to stymie a far-reaching GOP attack on voting rights, Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday said lawmakers in the U.S. Senate must show "the same courage" by passing an election reform bill that has languished in the chamber for weeks.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

High Court Sides with Government on Gun Possession Knowledge

The Supreme Court declined to hand what the government called a “windfall” to gun possessors, rejecting criminal defendants’ due process arguments in a dispute over appellate review. In a near-unanimous ruling on Monday involving two cases, the court said that, in order to take advantage of precedent requiring that the...
Pennsylvania Stateresistthemainstream.org

Pennsylvania Republicans Introduce Sweeping Election Reform Bill

Pennsylvania Republicans proposed an overhaul of the state’s election system on Thursday with stricter voter identification requirements and mail ballot signature verification. State Rep. Seth Grove—the chair of the House State Government Committee who acts as House Republicans’ point person for election legislation—introduced the Voting Rights Protection Act, House Bill...
Ohio Statebgindependentmedia.org

Ohio GOP leaders may have sole power to intervene in gerrymandering cases

A last-second addition to the Ohio Senate’s budget proposal would give Republican leaders sole ability to contest legal challenges to the new legislative maps drawn this year. Ohio voters in 2015 and 2018 approved new redistricting processes for drawing state and congressional districts that will be first implemented this year....
Iowa StateUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. June 11, 2021. Editorial: Stop messing around with congressional bipartisanship and move on infrastructure. The U.S. Senate is controlled by Democrats. But Democrats are apparently controlled by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is on the record saying he will not join fellow members of his...
Congress & Courtssenatorwilcox.com

Capitol Report from Senator Craig Wilcox

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Tuesday to take action on items that did not clear the Senate and House prior to our June 1 adjournment. The scheduled two-day session – June 15 for the Senate and June 16 for the House of Representatives – will likely include a vote on a controversial energy bill that is still being drafted. Proponents of the legislation say it will help lead Illinois toward a carbon-free future while keeping the state’s nuclear power plants online. Opponents worry it may prematurely kill large numbers of coal-industry related jobs.
Congress & CourtsSt. Augustine Record

Congressional Votes: Rick Scott rejects 3 judicial nominees

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 229), recognizing the devastating attack on a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2021, and expressing solidarity with the Afghan people.
Maricopa County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

AG Garland warns of DOJ scrutiny for Arizona-style audits

AG Merrrick Garland said the Justice Department will scrutinize any such audits as Arizona’s to ensure they’re following federal laws. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland warned states that may be thinking about emulating Arizona’s self-styled election audit or enacting new voting restrictions based on dubious fraud claims that a newly beefed up civil rights division at the Department of Justice will have its eye on them.
PoliticsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Why the Second Amendment protects a ‘well-regulated militia’ but not a private citizen militia

When a federal judge in California struck down the state’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons in early June 2021, he added a volatile new issue to the gun-rights debate. The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, does not take effect immediately, because California has 30 days to appeal the rejection of its assault weapons ban. Most coverage has focused on Benitez’s provocative analogy between an AR-15 and a Swiss army knife. But the case raises troubling questions about the meaning and proper role of “militias” under the Second Amendment.
Congress & CourtsWDIO-TV

Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department plans to scrutinize a wave of new laws pushed by Republican state lawmakers that tighten voting rules. Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed Friday that his agency will take action on any violations of federal law. He also announced plans to double the staffing within...