What Prompted Biden To Order A Deeper Look Into COVID-19's Origin?

NPR
 5 days ago

Where exactly did COVID-19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to figure it out. The most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high-tech lab in Wuhan, China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months.

