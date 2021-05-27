U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security Awards AT&T 4 Task Orders on EIS

There are well known Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants such as the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER) and Assistance to Firefighters Grants programs that benefit fire departments on a regular basis. These grants ensure funding for equipment, personnel, and programs for many types and sizes of departments. They are the “go-to grants” and for good reason: a department can purchase approved items from the Authorized Equipment List (AEL) with funds from these grants. However, a department may have specialty programs with grants that could benefit not only the program itself, but the whole department and even the region. An example of this alignment is with a Regional Incident Management Team (IMT), a Local Fire Department, and a grant such as the FEMA Homeland Security Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) program.