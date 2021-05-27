newsbreak-logo
U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security Awards AT&T 4 Task Orders on EIS

 3 days ago

What’s the news? AT&T has been awarded 4 Task Orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to modernize and transform DHS’ telecommunications infrastructure with IP-based networking services. The awards have a combined value of $306 million over 12 years if all options are exercised. The Task Orders were...

Public SafetyMarietta Times

Homeland Security should be cautious in tracking efforts

Department of Homeland Security officials are on a roll recently. Now, the agency says it plans to increase social media tracking efforts as part of an effort to better identify those “who may be radicalizing, or have radicalized, to violence.”. What a slippery slope that could be. According to DHS,...
Public Safetyfederalnewsnetwork.com

This Homeland Security program helps agencies deal with ongoing cyber threats

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Lots of agencies are hearing chirp, chirp these days. Not cicadas, but alerts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. It has a system called the CISA Hunt and Incident Response Program (CHIRP). It’s designed, in the agency’s words, to help network defenders find indicators of compromise from two recent and broadscale attacks. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to CISA deputy associate director Jermaine Roebuck.
ImmigrationEffingham Radio

U.S. Departments Of Homeland Security And Labor Issue Joint Rule Supplementing H-2B Visa Cap

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) have published a joint temporary final rule making available an additional 22,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural guest worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2021 to employers who are likely to suffer irreparable harm without these additional workers. Of the supplemental visas, 6,000 are reserved for nationals from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
Collegesalisolagunanews.com

Homeland Security S&T University Programs & Grants

Cultivating a Talented, Diverse R&D Workforce of the Future. Building a diverse, highly-skilled, technical workforce for the homeland security enterprise and beyond is a top priority for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Tapping into the best and brightest minds of academia, and more specifically focusing on the unique value students and faculty from Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) offer, will usher S&T toward the workforce of the future. Students from a variety of backgrounds bring talent, insight and understanding to complex homeland security challenges; engaging them early in their academic pursuits, and opening doors to hands-on research and internship opportunities, plants the seeds for a lifetime pursuit of solving the nation’s most challenging problems using science and technology.
IndustryTechRepublic

Homeland Security unveils new cybersecurity requirements for pipeline operators

Owners and operators will have to identify any gaps in their security and report new incidents to key federal agencies because of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. In the wake of the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed new requirements aimed at all pipeline owners and operators in the U.S. Announced by DHS' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, the security directives are designed to better detect and combat cyber threats against companies in the pipeline industry.
ImmigrationVirginia Business

GDIT snags $219M Homeland Security contract

General Dynamics IT subsidiary will support Citizenship and Immigration Services. Falls Church-based General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (GDIT) has won a five-year, $219 million contract with the contact center for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, G2Xchange FedCiv reported this week. The contact center offers front-line support for people inquiring about...
The Intercept

Microwave Weapon Concerns Spread to Department of Homeland Security

U.S. government suspicions about microwave weapon attacks have apparently spread to the Department of Homeland Security, the nation’s largest federal law enforcement body encompassing agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to an internal DHS memo obtained exclusively by The Intercept. On...
Agriculturetufts.edu

At the Critical Intersection of Public Health and Homeland Security

Earlier this spring, physician Pritesh Gandhi, who studied international relations, economics, medicine, and public health at Tufts, was sitting across from his boss, Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. As the chief medical officer for the department, Gandhi is the principal adviser to DHS leadership on health-related matters.
PoliticsTravelPulse

Homeland Security Issues Warning to Unruly Passengers

The United States Department of Homeland Security has issued a strong warning to travelers about being disruptive or unruly on flights ahead of the busy Memorial Day holiday travel period. According to the Seattle Times, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration...
Violent CrimesNBC San Diego

VTA Gunman Previously Flagged by Homeland Security: WSJ Report

Federal border security agents previously questioned VTA gunman Samuel Cassidy in 2016 after finding books about terrorism and a notebook filled with notes detailing his hatred for his employer, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Thursday. U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection agents found “books about terrorism and fear...
Politicsdefensedaily.com

DHS Request For CISA’s Cybersecurity Efforts Essentially Flat

Funding targeted for the cybersecurity accounts within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) would see the slightest uptick if Congress approves the fiscal year 2022 budget as proposed for the agency but the proposed increase registers less…. Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?. You must be...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Cybersecurity 202: DHS nominees say they'll prioritize cybersecurity

Top nominees for President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security vowed to prioritize protecting critical infrastructure after SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline cyberattacks. The confirmation hearing for Biden’s picks for the department’s deputy secretary, general counsel and undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans — John Tien, Jonathan Meyer and Robert Silvers, respectively...
Virginia Beach, VAFireEngineering.com

Homeland Security Grants and Specialty Teams

There are well known Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants such as the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER) and Assistance to Firefighters Grants programs that benefit fire departments on a regular basis. These grants ensure funding for equipment, personnel, and programs for many types and sizes of departments. They are the “go-to grants” and for good reason: a department can purchase approved items from the Authorized Equipment List (AEL) with funds from these grants. However, a department may have specialty programs with grants that could benefit not only the program itself, but the whole department and even the region. An example of this alignment is with a Regional Incident Management Team (IMT), a Local Fire Department, and a grant such as the FEMA Homeland Security Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) program.
The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General has announced it will investigate the $87 million no-bid contract awarded for the temporary housing of migrant families in hotels.

In addition to the fact that the contract was awarded without obtaining bids, a former senior member of the Biden transition team and former ICE official, Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, is an executive at Family Endeavors. On Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, Family Endeavors announced that Lorenzen-Strait would become its Senior Director for...
Dallas, TXDallas News

New cybersecurity rules for pipelines are good. Now let’s secure all the other critical infrastructure.

The Department of Homeland Security last week announced that it will soon issue the first cybersecurity regulations for oil and gas pipelines. The initial set of new regulations will require pipelines to designate a “cybersecurity coordinator” to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and promptly report any potential cyberattacks to the Transportation Security Administration and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The regulations also require that pipelines review their cybersecurity practices to address new risks and report the results of these reviews to the TSA and CISA within 30 days.