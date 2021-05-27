Nobody Is Safe Until Everybody Is Safe

Opportunities in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and the American Jobs Plan (AJP) Lead is a poisonous heavy metal that can affect almost every organ and system in the human body, often with irreversible effects. The Centers for Disease Control, American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization all state that there is no safe level of lead exposure. Even at very low levels, lead can cause serious, irreversible damage to the developing brains and nervous systems of babies and young children, who are most susceptible to the adverse effects of lead. Lead can decrease a child’s cognitive capacity, cause behavior problems, and limit their ability to concentrate—all of which, in turn, affect their learning potential in school. Children with serious lead-related brain impacts are less likely to graduate from high school and more prone to delinquency, teen pregnancy, violent crime, and incarceration. Lead can cross the placental barrier of a pregnant mother into the womb and harm the fetus.