Nobody Is Safe Until Everybody Is Safe

Away from the fanfare and promises of Earth Day press conferences, Canada is showing the shallowness of its commitment to natural climate solutions when it comes to forests in its own backyard. Over the past few weeks, in a stark reversal from the government’s recent support for the protection of climate-critical forests, Canadian federal and provincial officials have been waging a quiet campaign to stop bills in California and New York that would stem intact forest loss and Indigenous rights violations in both the tropics and the boreal. It’s a dangerous gambit that not only threatens Canada’s ambitions as a global leader on climate, conservation, and Indigenous rights, but also risks leaving its forest products industry as a relic out of step with marketplace demands for more sustainable materials.