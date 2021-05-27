Janet Mock On Bringing 'Pose' To Life, Gatekeeping, 'Scandalous!' And More
Post-Pose, Janet Mock has her eyes on a lot of things, including her feature directorial debut. In Shadow And Act's latest Opening Act podcast episode, Mock had a long-ranging conversation with us as she talked about producing and writing for the third and final season of the hit FX show. She also revealed more about what she loves about making her film directorial debut with Scandalous!, starring Jeremy Pope as Sammy Davis Jr.shadowandact.com