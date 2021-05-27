Cancel
Janet Mock On Bringing 'Pose' To Life, Gatekeeping, 'Scandalous!' And More

By Monique Jones
shadowandact.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-Pose, Janet Mock has her eyes on a lot of things, including her feature directorial debut. In Shadow And Act's latest Opening Act podcast episode, Mock had a long-ranging conversation with us as she talked about producing and writing for the third and final season of the hit FX show. She also revealed more about what she loves about making her film directorial debut with Scandalous!, starring Jeremy Pope as Sammy Davis Jr.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Davis Jr.
Person
Kim Novak
Person
Janet Mock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatekeeping#Film#Conversation#Hollywood Standards#Writers#Fx#Interracial Marriage#Feature#Interracial Relationships#Shadow#Eyes#Interesting Pivots#Box Office Successes#Producers
