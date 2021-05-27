Janet Mock On Bringing 'Pose' To Life, Gatekeeping, 'Scandalous!' And More

On Sunday night, Pose, the FX series following the lives of Black trans women and gay men during the height of the AIDS epidemic in New York, will come to an end. The show made visible the lives of one of the most marginalized groups in America, but at its best it was about the big dreams of little people struggling to get by. Whether the dream is a curvy behind, a ballroom trophy, or a world-touring career in modeling or dance, Pose connects to the universal human impulse to strive, despair at setbacks, and work to overcome them. The show is also laced throughout with the certainty that, in the end, we all inevitably lose whatever we achieve, but it never wallows in sadness or loss.