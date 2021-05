LONDON/BERLIN (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Pride marches around Europe are swapping mass parties for much smaller gatherings focused on fighting LGBT+ inequality, with one of the world’s biggest parades announcing on Monday scaled back plans for this year’s event due to COVID-19. WorldPride, which is usually held in a different city every two years and drew about 5 million people when last held in New York in 2019, said it was scrapping the main parade at August’s Copenhagen 2021 in favour of activist-led “Protest Walks”.