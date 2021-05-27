Cancel
Reader's letter

By Pamplin Media Group
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXPXO_0aDmetAr00 A reader argues WL-WV school district shouldn't use critical theory in curriculum

WL-WV shouldn't use critical theory in curriculum

I am an Oregonian dad and concerned that our schools are headed for disaster. The WLWV school district goals read as if the district leads a righteous effort to correct injustices of the past. Unfortunately, WLWV has begun using a curriculum that falls under the purview of critical theory. This is dividing our schools and community.

During the pandemic parents sat side-by-side with their kids during online schooling. Many have discovered a decades-long investment by WLWV in critical theory. Instead of honoring the great tradition of emphasizing a person's character over their skin color, critical theory imagines horrible characteristics of groups based on the color of skin. I have emails from district leaders stating that aspects of critical theory are now inextricably embedded into school curriculum. Parents have the right to pull their kids out of class during course work that parents find objectionable, (eg. sexual education). However, leaders from WLWV have stated that is no longer an option. This is extremely disturbing. Hoping to address this, I began meeting with school officials.

Our meetings have been filled with academic jargon, and done nothing to address critical theory in the schools. These meetings with elected officials served to justify the district's position, not to address the divisiveness of critical theory. WLWV leaders are ignoring parents' concerns, and talking at them, not with them.

There is no justification for adopting divisive curriculum and policy. America will always have to deal with racist individuals, and we must fight against racism. However, WLWV district is wrong to conclude that racism justifies adopting a theory that is itself rooted in racist ideology.

Reject critical theory in our schools.

Bruce Wilson

Wilsonville

ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
