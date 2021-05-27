Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Xplora X5 Play review

By Michael Sawh
Wareable
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xplora X5 is the Norwegian-based wearable maker’s latest kids smartwatch that’s that offers features that should give it appeal to parents and guardians as well. The follow-up to the X4 once again offers features that are geared around safety, with cellular connectivity on board, letting little ones take and make calls to contacts approved by parents. It's also used to help offer real-time location tracking if you want to keep an eye on their whereabouts too.

www.wareable.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Tracking Devices#Performance Data#User Data#Norwegian#Fitbit Versa 2#Sim#Eu#Cpra#Ce#Qualcomm#Snapdragon Wear#Safety Features#Ios Devices#Navigation#Location Data#Wi Fi#Google Maps#Camera#Virtual Badges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
FCC
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicscgmagonline.com

ONANOFF BuddyPhones Play+ Headphones Review

Being a mom with two children under six, I can tell you we have been through our share of headphones. Between gaming headsets, earbuds, wired headphones, and wireless ones; we have wrangled, tangled, and mangled more pairs than Best Buy sees in a year…until we found the ONANOFF BuddyPhones Play+ Wireless SafeAudio Headphones.
ComputersTom's Guide

Zyro review

Everything about Zyro appears great—until you dig deeper. It’s affordable, but only if you purchase a long-term subscription. Its website builder is beginner-friendly but a bit basic, and numerous advanced tools are absent. If you’re trying to develop an online presence, you may have decided to use one of the...
SoftwareItproportal

Ophcrack review

Ophcrack isn’t the most accessible tool, but it’s a tried-and-true free method of recovering a forgotten Windows login password. Ophcrack is a password-cracking tool designed specifically for recovering Microsoft Windows login credentials. Developed by Swiss company Objectif Sécurité, Ophcrack can crack most Windows passwords in a matter of minutes. The...
TechnologyPosted by
Digital Camera World

ExpressVPN review

ExpressVPN features a massive network, enabling users to choose from a wide range of locations. It's also lightning-fast and incredibly secure, which will ensure peace of mind when browsing the web. Capable of unblocking all of your favorite streaming services (including Netflix), ExpressVPN is easy to use and great quality for your money.
Electronicssamsclub.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" 32GB with Wi-Fi (Gray)

The Galaxy Tab A7 features a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for immersive video calls with family and friends. Slim, Stylish Design. Made to entertain. Dolby Atmos Surround Sound. Big sound for big entertainment. Binge-worthy battery. Designed for busy days and includes a fast-charging USB-C port that quickly gets you back to...