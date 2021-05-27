Xplora X5 Play review
The Xplora X5 is the Norwegian-based wearable maker’s latest kids smartwatch that’s that offers features that should give it appeal to parents and guardians as well. The follow-up to the X4 once again offers features that are geared around safety, with cellular connectivity on board, letting little ones take and make calls to contacts approved by parents. It's also used to help offer real-time location tracking if you want to keep an eye on their whereabouts too.www.wareable.com