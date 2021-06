Georgia Tech picked up its fifth commitment in the 2022 Recruiting class this afternoon, when Wide Receiver DJ Moore II made his pledge to the Yellow Jackets public. GT added another Metro Atlanta target in Moore, who plays at Archer High just outside of Lawrenceville. At 6-1, 185 lbs., he’s a good-sized target with a nice blend of strength and speed. He held P5 offers from Pitt and Maryland, and he’s currently rated as a 5.5 3 Star on Rivals and an 85 on 247, but the lack of ability for coaches and analysts to attend HS games this past fall may have disproportionately affected him so far in the evaluation process. His film reveals a broad skillset and a ton of explosive plays.