Eddie Van Halen Treated Frankenstrat Guitar Like ‘Junk’

By Martin Kielty
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 5 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen remembered being shocked when his father, Eddie Van Halen, threw his famous hand-built Frankenstrat guitar across a room, showing that he didn’t think as much of it as everyone else did. The moment came after Wolfgang decided to use the custom-built instrument on two tracks for his...

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
#Junk#Musical History#Pop History#Guitar World#Super Lead#Amps#Mammoth
