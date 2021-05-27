Eddie Van Halen Treated Frankenstrat Guitar Like ‘Junk’

How did Heart's Nancy Wilson spend her pandemic -- or at least a chunk of it?. Making her first-ever solo album. "You and Me," out Friday, May 7, marks the first album to bear Wilson's name, though she has worked outside Heart in the Lovemongers and, most recently Roadcase Royale. The new set is all her, however, produced at Wilson's home studio in northern California and blending originals with covers of songs by Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, the Cranberries and Simon & Garfunkel. "You and Me" also features guest appearances from Sammy Hagar, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Roadcase Royale bandmate Liv Warfield. The album ends with "4 Edward," a short instrumental tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.