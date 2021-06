Mourning a friend. Jack Black took to Instagram to remember his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark, who died on Wednesday, May 26, at age 32. “Devastating news,” the Grammy winner, 51, wrote on Wednesday, captioning a still from the movie and a picture of himself with an older Clark. “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”