Senator Max Wise: Appreciate Freedom This Memorial Day

Last Memorial Day, we were all experiencing an absence of normality due to COVID-19. At that time, we realized that we take many aspects of our lives for granted and that we might have a genuine appreciation for these things until they are no longer available. We could not gather with loved ones, worship with our congregations, or spend time with dear friends as we usually would. Even the little things, such as enjoying a meal at our favorite local restaurant, were put on pause. We are now emerging from the pandemic with a greater sense of appreciation for our precious liberties.