Q: My home inspector had an edgy debate with the seller of the home I'm buying, and one question nearly stumped the inspector. The house has a forced air furnace below the building, and the inspector reported exhaust being vented into the crawl space. The seller insisted a little exhaust in the building might not be a serious problem. He challenged the inspector by asking why it is OK for the gas range in the kitchen to vent exhaust into the house. How should the inspector have answered this question?