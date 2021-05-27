Teeth yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking? Power Swabs can help

newsbreak-logo
ST. LOUIS — Do you struggle with your teeth yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking? Well, you may want to try out this product. Power Swabs can give you a whiter smile in just five minutes. Melinda McKinsey with Power Swabs joined Show Me St. Louis to...

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Schnucks Announces Fully COVID-19-Vaccinated Customers No Longer Have To Wear Masks In Stores

ST. LOUIS - Schnucks grocery stores announced over the weekend that it will no longer require fully COVID-19-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks at its stores. Schnucks released an updated statement on their customer facemask policy, citing many inquiries over the last few days. The statement is as follows: "Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks Continue Reading
Creve Coeur, MOstlmag.com

Three Tidbits: New chef at Cobalt, adult prom at 9 Mile Garden, defying Provel dissers

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Rockwell Beer Co. Is Opening a Second Location in Francis Park

Already a beloved community gathering place, Francis Park is about to get even more popular — and delicious. The south city park, located in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, will be the site of the forthcoming Rockwell Beer Garden, a food counter, concession stand and outdoor dining and gathering space launched by the craft brewery, Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-256-1657).
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

With fashion shows and collection drops on pause, designer Brandin Vaughn considers his next era

For Brandin Vaughn, a self-taught seamster who describes himself as a “very structured, tailored designer,” the pandemic forced him to rethink his approach. Since opening shop in 2018, Vaughn and his boutique at 2604 Cherokee Street have become a hallmark of St. Louis’ fashion community, known for women’s evening and ready-to-wear apparel. The taut clothes are created with flair, and Vaughn is known to add a bell sleeve or hood for drama. But this year, he created his first line of sweat suits, custom tie-dyed to keep them fashion-forward. And for his next collection, after finally getting out to Los Angeles this spring, Vaughn designed looks for travel and leisure using stretchy and transitional fabrics, textiles that he says he would not have previously considered if not for the extra time at home.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Alcohol problems severely undertreated

Heavy drinkers see doctors regularly, but few receive treatment for disorder. Some 16 million Americans are believed to have alcohol use disorder, and an estimated 93,000 people in the U.S. die from alcohol-related causes each year. Both of those numbers are expected to grow as a result of heavier drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.