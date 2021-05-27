Movie review: 'Concrete Cowboy'

It would be hard to top Louise Osmond’s 2015 documentary about this same true story for both character charm and crowd-pleasing drama, but a fictionalized version could have done far worse than this one. Toni Collette plays Jan Vokes, the part-time barmaid/part-time supermarket employee in a small Welsh community who becomes the ringleader for a syndicate in which many local residents invest in a racehorse, which they name Dream Alliance. There’s obviously a basic “underdog sports movie” structure to the narrative, as the common folk find themselves mingling with the hoity-toity elite of the racing world. And while the two central performances and plot arcs—Collette and Damian Lewis, as an accountant whose previous flirtation with horse ownership threatened his marriage—both work at conveying the spark provided by Dream Alliance to humdrum lives, Dream Horse flirts precariously with overly-quirk-ifying its cast of supporting characters in a way that felt much more organic when we were seeing the real people as talking heads in the documentary. All the improbable twists and turns ultimately feel like fairy-tale stuff when dramatized, but thanks to Collette in particular, there’s still a recognizably human side to this feel-good tale. Available May 21 in theaters. (PG)