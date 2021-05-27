MPCA advances cleanup of St. Louis River Area of Concern with Scanlon reservoir
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) today released its environmental assessment of a project to remove decades-old legacy pollution from the Scanlon Reservoir in the St. Louis River Area of Concern (SLRAOC). The Scanlon Reservoir sediment remediation will check another box as Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) progress in the SLRAOC. Short-term impacts include a temporary closure of the Scanlon River Park access off Hwy. 61 from November 2021 through November 2022 to facilitate project construction.www.pca.state.mn.us