CANNIBAL CORPSE's ERIK RUTAN Has 'Thought About' Writing Autobiography

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Load. At the time, it was easily Metallica’s most controversial album yet. (St. Anger was seven years away.) A lot of Load‘s drama wasn’t about music (although that was part of it, too). It was about their visuals. From the moment that James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newstead showed up in the audience for the filming of Alice In Chains’ episode of MTV Unplugged in their short haircuts, the rock press began buzzing. Alice bassist Mike Inez famously wrote “Friends Don’t Let Friends Get ‘Friends’ Haircuts” on his guitar (see it here) before the performance. If that happened today, it would be an instant meme. Back then, only a few hundred people were aware of the band’s new look.