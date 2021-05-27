CANNIBAL CORPSE's ERIK RUTAN Has 'Thought About' Writing Autobiography
In a brand new interview with the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, veteran death metal guitarist Erik Rutan and producer, who has played with CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, MORBID ANGEL and RIPPING CORPSE, was asked if he would ever consider releasing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I thought about writing down my memoirs, but I always thought to myself I wouldn't release it until I was dead.www.blabbermouth.net