Jamestown High School will hold a senior prom on Saturday, June 5, from 8 to 11 p.m. at Jefferson’s Athletic Complex. This will be a Jamestown High School senior-only event. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each from Ms. Drake (102), Mrs. Conti (203), or Mr. Maggio (308) before or after school. Tickets are on sale through Friday and will be presale only. Tickets will not be available at the door.