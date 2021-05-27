Frankie Review
With Love Is Strange and Little Men, Ira Sachs established himself as a master of small-scale treats, exquisitely observed character driven dramas, set in New York, syringed with humour and humanity. Setting his latest, Frankie, in the sunnier climes of the Portuguese mountain landscapes of Sinta, something has been lost in the transatlantic crossing. It’s not that Frankie is bad — it boasts strength in acting depth — it just feels lacklustre, especially in light of his previous work.www.empireonline.com