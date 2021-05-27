Cancel
AMA Announces New Effort Aimed at Standardizing Blood Pressure Measurement Training at Medical and Health Profession Schools Across the U.S.

Editorial Calendar
nashvillemedicalnews.com
 13 days ago

The American Medical Association (AMA) announced a new effort aimed at ensuring future physicians and health care professionals in the U.S. are uniformly trained on how to consistently take accurate blood pressure (BP) measurements. "We know that inaccurate blood pressure measurements are linked to errors in diagnosing and treating high...

www.nashvillemedicalnews.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
MLSNewswise

New 2021-2022 MLA President Kristine M. Alpi, AHIP Supports Health Information Profession with Plans to “Pay it Forward”

Newswise — CHICAGO, IL, June 1, 2021 — Kristine M. Alpi, MLS, MPH, PhD, FMLA, AHIP started her term as President of the Medical Library Association (MLA), during MLA ’21, its 121st premier annual event held virtually from May 10, 2021 to May 27, 2021. In this role, she succeeds Lisa Traditi, MLS, AHIP, MLA’s 2020-2021 President. Kristine is University Librarian and Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Informatics and Clinical Epidemiology at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, where she leads the OHSU Library team in supporting learning, discovery, clinical care, and community outreach at the public academic health sciences center. She also teaches in MLA’s Continuing Education program, previously chaired its Research and Public Health/Health Administration Caucuses, and served on MLA’s Board of Directors from 2014 to 2016.
HealthNewswise

Rush Researchers Develop New Measure of Brain Health

Newswise — How old is your brain compared to your chronological age? A new measure of brain health developed by researchers at Rush University Medical Center may offer a novel approach to identifying individuals at risk of memory and thinking problems, according to research results published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association on June 1.
Diseases & Treatmentsheart.org

New certifications program in Middle East aims to improve heart attack care

DALLAS, June 8, 2021—According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, in 2019, ischemic heart disease rose to be the top cause of death in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while stroke remained as third and diabetes, an underlying cause of cardiovascular disease (CVD) stayed at fifth. Additionally, hypertensive heart disease climbed from tenth to seventh in the top causes of death in the UAE. The leading three risk factors for death and disability remained high BMI, high blood pressure and tobacco use – all factors that contribute to CVD. Responding to the need for CVD interventions, the American Heart Association and the Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS) have launched hospital certifications in the Middle East for high quality, guideline-directed care to improve outcomes for patients suffering from acute STEMI heart attacks.
MinoritiesAMA

AMA equity in medical education resources

The AMA aims to identify and implement opportunities to embed racial and social justice and equity into existing AMA innovation strategies and initiatives including digital health, telemedicine, AI, medical education. —AMA Equity Strategic Plan. Within medical education AMA is committed to dismantling structural racism and increasing diversity in the physician...
Mental Healthwhqr.org

N.Y. Hospital, Schools Aim To Improve Kids' Access To Mental Health Provider

Even before the pandemic, schools across the country had noticed rising rates of anxiety, depression and suicide among students, and yet only 20% of kids with mental health issues get treatment. It can take weeks or even months to get an appointment, except for students in Long Island's Nassau County, where five school districts are providing quick, easy access to a mental health provider thanks to a collaboration with the local children's hospital.
EconomyAMA

AMA announces transition in JAMA editorial leadership

CHICAGO — The American Medical Association today announced that Howard Bauchner, MD, will step down as editor-in-chief of JAMA and JAMA Network™, effective June 30, 2021. Dr. Bauchner had been on administrative leave while a review of a JAMA podcast and tweet about structural racism in medicine was in process.
HealthAMA

How physicians can help patients overcome generations of trauma

Slavery, forced migration, dispossession, segregation, human experimentation. Traumatic events experienced by patients’ ancestors can cast long shadows over the lives of your patients today, evidenced not just by the stories their communities tell but also by their health outcomes. The June issue of AMA Journal of Ethics® (@JournalofEthics) explores the phenomenon...
Phoenix, AZnewsitem.com

Arizona revises health standards around 'medical rationing'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has revised the standards for allocating scarce medical resources during crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic, to resolve a months-old federal complaint that claimed the previous standards discriminated against older residents, people of color and people with disabilities. The revised crisis care standards now reflect legal...
Healthelpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU partnership with Memorial Medical Center aims to improve community health

New Mexico State University professors in anthropology and social work are collaborating with Memorial Medical Center on a project to train medical residents with an “upstream” focus on the circumstances that cause disease. Mary Alice Scott, NMSU professor and medical anthropologist, and Ivan de la Rosa, NMSU social work professor,...
Health ServicesEcho Press

Mayo Clinic podcast: Study finds patients highly satisfied with telehealth

The use of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic rose dramatically across the nation, including at Mayo Clinic. Telehealth has provided safe, convenient access to health care for people who needed to stay home to follow guidelines for social distancing and quarantines. Recent studies conducted by the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition found...
Mental HealthStamford Advocate

House approves bill aimed at expanding school mental health clinics

The state House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday aimed at expanding school-based mental health clinics throughout Connecticut. If it passes the Senate and is signed into law, this legislation would have the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families and the Connecticut Association of School-Based Health Centers, conduct a study no later than Jan. 1, 2022, identifying school districts in the state that do not have accessible mental health resources for students and provide them with options to integrate school-based mental health clinics or centers in the area.
Sciencetheroanokestar.com

VTC Medical School Shows Teens From Across Commonwealth Pathway to Medical Careers

What should I be doing now if I want to be a doctor? What should I major in to get into medical school? What if I’m struggling academically when I get to college?. These were some of the issues addressed last month when 36 high-potential ninth- and 10th-grade students from across the commonwealth attended the Virginia Tech Health Professions Enrichment Program (HPEP) hosted by the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The program is an educational outreach initiative for underrepresented students who are passionate about science and health-related careers.
HealthBioMed Central

Understanding providers’ attitudes and key concerns toward incorporating CVD risk prediction into clinical practice: a qualitative study

Although risk prediction has become an integral part of clinical practice guidelines for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention, multiple studies have shown that patients’ risk still plays almost no role in clinical decision-making. Because little is known about why this is so, we sought to understand providers’ views on the opportunities, barriers, and facilitators of incorporating risk prediction to guide their use of cardiovascular preventive medicines.
HealthNature.com

Brazilian health professionals’ perceptions and knowledge about automated blood pressure monitors

Obtaining accurate blood pressure readings is vital. However, students and health professionals do not always receive adequate training on blood pressure measurement, especially regarding new technologies, leading to insufficient knowledge. Therefore, the aim of this study is to analyze Brazilian health professionals’ perceptions and knowledge about automated blood pressure monitors. This cross-sectional study involved 1734 Brazilian nurses, nursing technicians, and doctors who reported having some experience of using automated monitors. Perceptions about differences between readings obtained through the auscultatory and oscillometric methods, influence of small differences in clinical decision-making, confidence in automated monitors, and knowledge about contraindications for the use of these devices were assessed. Most medical and nursing professionals considered differences of up to 5 mmHg (40.94%) between auscultatory and oscillometric measurements acceptable. Of these, 69.02% reported that even small differences can influence clinical decisions. Confidence in readings obtained using automated blood pressure monitors was reported by 53.92%. Among the motivations for making these devices available in health services, the most frequent was the saving of time (48.85%) and the least frequent, the perception that the use of this technology requires less training (9.40%). Arrhythmia was the most recognized contraindication for the use of automated monitors (28.49%), followed by obesity (28.14%) and blood pressure readings above 160 × 100 mmHg. In conclusion, there is a lack of knowledge about the functionalities and indications of blood pressure monitors and a low tolerance for measurements different from those obtained through manual mercury sphygmomanometers or aneroids.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Medical Courier Market To 2029: Top Service Providers Are Partnering With Medical Labs, Pharmacies, Blood Centers, Home Health Agencies, And Veterinary Labs

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Courier Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global medical courier market is growing steadily as a direct effect of the rising...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Buprenorphine Rx Activity Varies Widely Among Clinicians

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is large variation in buprenorphine prescribing, with a small percentage of clinicians accounting for most buprenorphine treatment in the United States, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Bradley D. Stein,...
Health Matters

Health Matters

Health care in the modern era is a complex entity, with multiple components and many “players in the game.” When it comes to more involved services, tests or procedures, a centralized location, equipped to provide high tech tests and specialized surgical facilities, is usually the place to go. Generally, this is a hospital. Although there has been an obvious reduction in the length of stay, many problems require care in such a facility. Unfortunately, this is often a good place to get sick.