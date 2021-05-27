AMA Announces New Effort Aimed at Standardizing Blood Pressure Measurement Training at Medical and Health Profession Schools Across the U.S.
The American Medical Association (AMA) announced a new effort aimed at ensuring future physicians and health care professionals in the U.S. are uniformly trained on how to consistently take accurate blood pressure (BP) measurements. "We know that inaccurate blood pressure measurements are linked to errors in diagnosing and treating high...www.nashvillemedicalnews.com