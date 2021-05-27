newsbreak-logo
36 Bodies Recovered, Many More Still Missing – Newspot

newspotng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue workers have pulled three dozen bodies from the water after an overcrowded riverboat capsized in the Ingaski Local Government Area of Kebbion Wednesday. Survivors and officials said only 20 people were rescued on Wednesday when the wooden boat ferrying passengers to a market broke apart and sank between Niger state and Wara in Kebbi state.

newspotng.com
The Sokoto office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has announced that 81 bodies have been recovered following the boat mishap that occurred in Wara, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi state. The unfortunate incident took place early on Wednesday, May 26, when the boat carrying over 150 passengers left Loko Mina in Niger State at about 7.30 am and was heading to a market in Kebbi State according to Mary Noel-Berje, a spokeswoman for the Niger State government. The wooden boat capsized near Wara, a town on the shores of Kainji Lake, part of the Niger River, said Yahaya Sarki, a spokesman for the governor of Kebbi. While 22 persons were rescued alive, more than 100 persons were feared to have drowned in the incident. According to a statement from the Sokoto NEMA office, as of Thursday, 59 bodies had been recovered from the river. It has now been updated to 81.The post Death toll from Kebbi boat mishap rises to 81 appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.