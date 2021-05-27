See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Athleisure this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 147

Here are five long lasting investment items which can be added to your capsule wardrobe and be used for every season. Transitional pieces in your wardrobe are essential for the unpredictable British weather, the idea of a capsule wardrobe filled with adaptable items of clothing that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect outfit for any type of weather will save you money and the planet all at the same time. The catwalk shows for this Spring/Summer were filled with the perfect transitional pieces and items that had the versatility to be used on those ‘in between season’ days. So, here are five long lasting investment items which can be added to your capsule wardrobe and be used for every season.