2020-2021 Block F Award Announcements to Begin June 1

Each year, NADO recognizes member organizations that demonstrate valuable and effective approaches to regional economic and community development through our awards program. The Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards (formerly known as the Innovation Awards), have recognized nearly 2,000 NADO member projects since 1986 for their creative efforts in advancing regional economic development and improved quality of life. The breadth and scope of the winning projects is impressive and far-reaching and illustrates the important role NADO members have in supporting regional development. Previous award-winning projects have showcased efforts in a variety of program areas including business and economic development, community health initiatives, emergency planning, brownfields, sustainability, technology, transportation, workforce development, and many others. Click here (https://nado-app-2019.s3.amazonaws.com/index.html) to see an Esri Story Map of last year’s award recipients.