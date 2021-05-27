2020-2021 Block F Award Announcements to Begin June 1

Vanderbilt University may submit one application to The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s New Directions Fellowships. New Directions Fellowships assist faculty members in the humanities and humanistic social sciences who seek to acquire systematic training outside their own areas of special interest. The program is intended to enable scholars in the humanities to work on problems that interest them most, at an appropriately advanced level of sophistication. In addition to facilitating the work of individual faculty members, these awards should benefit scholarship in the humanities more generally by encouraging the highest standards in cross-disciplinary research. See the past fellowship recipients for a survey of the disciplines the Mellon Foundation has funded.