An earlier version of this article stated that the Ark Encounter is located in Hebron, Ky. In fact, it is located in Williamstown, Ky. The story has been updated. In early April, when my husband, Neil, and I had both secured vaccine appointments, he suggested a road trip. He had been fixing up a sporty old car — one of his many pandemic sanity projects — and wanted to put it to the test, driving it from our home in Chicago to a serpentine stretch of road called Tail of the Dragon, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, straddling the Tennessee and North Carolina state line. At the same time, I had been thinking about how much I would love to see a couple of friends in North Carolina, a state I had never visited. And why not add places we had been meaning to explore to the list? Nashville, Louisville, and Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park rounded out the itinerary, and our first trip since December 2019 started coming together.