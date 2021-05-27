Facing the Community

The newly renovated and re-opened Mattatuck Museum isn't the only place where you can see some beautiful artwork in Waterbury this weekend. The actual city streets around the Matt and the Waterbury Green in downtown are going to be blocked off for a portion of the day this Saturday, May 15, 2021, and a legion of volunteer artists are going to paint a portion of the streets and crosswalks in a colorful pattern inspired by a painting that hangs in the museum. The painting is called "The Unfair Advantage", and it was done by an artist named Kristin Baker of Litchfield.