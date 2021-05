THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran said that the government should clarify its stand on the High Court verdict quashing the 80:20 ratio in the state's minority welfare schemes. Surendran said that both the state government and the LDF should speak up on the issue. Surendran also asked whether the UDF agrees with the statement that the Muslim League will take legal action against the court verdict. — "Two constituent parties of the Left Front have different views on the court verdict. While one party says the verdict is welcome, the other party states that it will file an appeal against the verdict. The Chief Minister and the CPM should make their stand clear. People want to know the views of the Congress and the Leader of the Opposition," Surendran said.