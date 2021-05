The Istanbul-based architecture practice Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio has envisioned a boutique hotel that is suspended from Norway's Preikestolen cliff. Architcet's statement: Cliff Concept Boutique Hotel is a concept that examines the return of human to his essence within a chronological chart in terms of its main theme and makes you feel more distant and remote location. However, the user faces oblivion in his memory and reveals an atmosphere that reminds him of memories that are important to the city. At this point, it aims to give a direct meaning without inserting a number of factors between the object and perception when perceiving space due to its being away from the center and in a deserted position. It aims to offer the user who has the opportunity to experience the space by repeating it at different times the opportunity to reinterpret the space each time according to their own intuition and perception potential.