Covid lockdown Glasgow: Nicola Sturgeon warns it is 'dangerous' to move too quickly

Scottish independence is back on the agenda just seven years after a referendum that saw it defeated by 55% to 45%. The victory by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party on May 6 has given her what she claims is the required mandate for a new vote on secession and threatens to inflame an already tense relationship with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government in London. The independence movement was revived by the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 and its acrimonious departure in 2020. While England favored pulling out, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to stay, and independence could open the door to readmission. Scotland has its own distinctive culture and a nationalist tradition that has flourished despite the 1707 Act of Union between the two countries. Now that three-centuries-old alliance is under threat.