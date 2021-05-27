Cancel
Public Health

Covid lockdown Glasgow: Nicola Sturgeon warns it is 'dangerous' to move too quickly

By Stewart Paterson, @PatersonHT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicola Sturgeon said that any lockdown easing in Glasgow must be done “responsibly and safely” as she prepares to announce whether it can move down to level 2 in line with the rest of the country. She said it would be "dangerous to ease restrictions too quickly" as the city...

Nicola Sturgeon
