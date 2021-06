COLUMBUS, Ohio & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Mexico Cancer Center (NMCC) and Deep Lens today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical trial screening and enrollment solution, VIPER™, into the NMCC network. NMCC is one of the largest cancer centers in the state and is run by CEO Barbara L. McAneny, M.D., former president of the American Medical Association and current board member of the Community Oncology Alliance. NMCC is also a member of the National Cancer Care Alliance, a national organization that includes more than 260 oncologists across 100 sites. VIPER uses proprietary, cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. Through this collaboration, NMCC will be able to more effectively identify, screen and match oncology patients to precision-based clinical trials.